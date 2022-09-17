CUET 2022: Find answers to all your post-results FAQs here

What should you do now that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the CUET UG results? How will your CUET score determine your admission to a university or college? When will universities start their first-year classes? We spoke to NTA and UGC officials to get you some answers:

Q. What should students do after the announcement of CUET results?

Since there is no common counselling or common admission process to fill seats, the action will now move to the participating universities. “As soon as we release the results, the same data will also be simultaneously available to the 90 universities that adopted CUET for admission to their undergraduate programmes. From this point, the NTA has no role,” said a senior official of NTA.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar suggests that students should now visit the websites and admission portals of the universities they are interested in taking admission in. “Students are required to visit the admission portals of individual universities and fill their online applications along with the required documents. NTA will provide the scores of the students to the participating universities for verification,” he told The Indian Express.

Q. What is a good CUET score to help me to land a programme and DU college of my choice?

Given that this is the first year of DU admitting students through an entrance test, there is no precedent to help us answer this question. According to DU’s Joint Dean Admissions Sanjeev Singh, it is too soon to make any inferences on what kind of CUET scores are likely to feature on the merit lists of various programmes.

“The process has just begun. Also looking at the high number of students with 100 percentile in, say in CUET’s English paper, will not tell us much about the merit lists ahead because that will not be determined for any programme with one subject but with a combination of subjects,” he said. Each university

Q. I am unhappy with my CUET score. Can I challenge my results?

There is no formal way to challenge your results. However, if candidates have a grievance they can mail it to cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in, cuetug@nta.ac.in, ak@cuet.nta.ac.in. “For grievances related to results, students can write to NTA. For grievances related to admissions, students need to first write to the University where they have applied. If the issue is not resolved, students can lodge their complaint on E-Samadhan portal of UGC for redressal,” Kumar added.

Q. How will my CUET score determine my admission to a university or college?

Every participating university will prepare its own merit list based on applicants’ CUET score. Different universities may adopt different ways of arriving at merit. For instance, Delhi University, will calculate a candidate’s merit (for a specific programme or a group of programmes) by simply adding the normalised marks of the four subjects/papers stated under the eligibility criteria of a given programme or programmes. Candidates are advised to check with individual universities on how they are making their merit lists. However, UGC has clarified that universities and colleges will use the normalised marks and not percentile.

Q. Why has NTA normalised my marks? Does that not put me at a disadvantage?

“The raw scores have been normalised to provide a level playing field for students since they wrote tests in the same subject on different days,” Kumar said. He also added that students need not worry about these differences as the normalisation formula was drawn up by a panel of experts from Indian Statistical Institute, IIT Delhi and Delhi University.

Q. Do my Class 12 Board marks no longer play any role in my admission to a university?

Class 12 Board marks play little role. However, some universities, like DU, will use your Board marks, as a last resort, in the event that two or more candidates are tied at the same CUET score and have applied to the same programme and college.

Q. When do I start my college life?

“Once the CUET-UG scores are announced, universities may typically take about 6 weeks to finalise the results as they may issue first list, second list and so on until most of the seats are filled. Either in October last week or November first week, most universities may attempt to start their new academic session,” Kumar said.