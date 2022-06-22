CUET Exam 2022 Latest News: CUET UG exam dates to be announced today

CUET Exam 2022 Latest News and Updates: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This is the first year CUET will be organised for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. While the entrance exam is compulsory to get admission in UG courses in all central universities, some universities have opted to skip it for this year’s PG courses.

The exam date has not been revealed yet for CUET UG and PG exams, but the exams are scheduled to take place in the first two weeks of July. The official dates will soon be announced at cuet.samarth.ac.in for CUET UG and on nta.ac.in for CUET PG. While the registration process for CUET UG has already concluded, the CUET PG 2022 application process will conclude on June 18, 2022.

CUET syllabus: For CUET UG, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has assured that all questions set by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for CUET will be from NCERT Class XII textbooks and students need not enroll in any extra coaching class to prepare for this exam. Similarly, for CUET PG, the course studied in their UG degree will be enough to prepare for the PG entrance exam. However, no official announcement has been made regarding this yet.

CUET UG exam pattern: The CUET 2022 has been divided into three parts: Section I (IA and IB) is designed to test language skills, Section II is assessment of a candidate’s hold on core subjects they wish to pursue and Section III will test general knowledge. Further, Section I has been divided into two parts – IA and IB — where IA will assess knowledge of English or an Indian language (from a list of: Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia) and section IB is for those looking to sign up for undergraduate degree programmes in foreign languages. The languages on offer are French, Spanish, German, Nepali, Persian, Italian, Arabic, Sindhi, Kashmiri, Konkani, Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Manipuri, Santhali, Tibetan, Japanese, Russian and Chinese.

Follow this page for more updates regarding registration, syllabus, preparation tips and results.

CUET application process dates – April 20 to May 30

CUET UG exam date – To be announced today