CUET 2022 application window to close tomorrow: Check details here, how to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 application submission and fee payment window tomorrow, May 6, 2022. Candidates who didn’t apply for the CUET admission 2022 can fill the online application form from the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The entrance examination is scheduled for the first week of July, 2022 but the detailed schedule has not been released yet.

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Register’ tab.

Step 3: Fill the valid email Id, active mobile number, and required details.

Step 4: Submit the required documents as prescribed by the NTA.

Step 5: Pay the application fee in online mode.

Step 6: Submit and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

As per the notice CUET UG 2022 “will provide a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission to the Central Universities (CUs) across the country for various undergraduate programmes”.

The exam will be held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.