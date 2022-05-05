scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 05, 2022
CUET 2022 application window to close tomorrow: Check details here, how to apply

Candidates who didn't apply for the CUET admission 2022 can fill the online application form from the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
May 5, 2022 5:38:04 pm
cuet 2022,Application window close: Visit the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. (Representative image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 application submission and fee payment window tomorrow, May 6, 2022. Candidates who didn’t apply for the CUET admission 2022 can fill the online application form from the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. 

The entrance examination is scheduled for the first week of July, 2022 but the detailed schedule has not been released yet. 

Read |NIMCET 2022 application deadline extended: Check how to apply

How to apply  

Step 1: Visit the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

In ‘naïve Balasaheb’ remark, Uddhav’s attempt to break free from fa...Premium
2021 Bengal assembly polls: Year later, victims of election violence say ...Premium
The real numbers of the Covid deadPremium
‘Obnoxious’ speech does not call for heavy hand of the lawPremium
Step 2: Click on the ‘Register’ tab.

Step 3: Fill the valid email Id, active mobile number, and required details. 

Step 4: Submit the required documents as prescribed by the NTA.

Step 5: Pay the application fee in online mode.

Step 6: Submit and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

As per the notice CUET UG 2022 “will provide a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission to the Central Universities (CUs) across the country for various undergraduate programmes”.

The exam will be held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

