CUET 2022 application process begins: Here’s how to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 for admissions in central universities for the academic session 2022-23. Candidates can register at the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can also find all the CUET information on the official NTA website — nta.ac.in.

CUET 2022 will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. It will be held in 13 languages — namely Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi and Urdu. Additionally, a candidate can also pick from 19 other languages such as French, German, Japanese, Russian, Bodo, Santhali and many more.

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the CUET website — cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CUET registration 2022 link.

Step 3: Register by typing in credentials such as name, phone number and email ID.

Step 4: Log in using the new registration ID and password that is sent to the registered mobile or email.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Click on submit button

The deadline for registering for CUET is available till May 6, 2022. Students only need their assigned NCERT books to prepare for CUET 2022. The questions of this entrance exam will purely be based on the syllabus taught to students in schools in class 12.