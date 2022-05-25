CUET 2022 application correction window opens today; check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be opening correction window for the CUET UG 2022 applications today, i.e. May 25, 2022. Candidates who want to make changes in their CUET UG applications can do so by visiting the official CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Candidates will have time till May 31 to make changes in their application forms. Students should ensure that they make all the required changes before May 31, as they will not get any other chance to make corrections after this.

The correction window has opened a few days after the NTA concluded the application filling process and payment submission on May 22, 2022.

As per information provided by the UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, a total of 1151319 candidates registered for the CUET UG 2022 exam. “A record 1151319 candidates have registered and 913540 have paid application fee for CUET-UG. Many of them are from remote and rural areas. Students from every state and union territory have applied,” he informed through his tweet.

As of now, no set date has been announced for the CUET UG exam. NTA will soon notify students about the exact date of examination for CUET UG 2022.

Meanwhile, the registration process for CUET PG 2022 is ongoing and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official CUET PG website — cuet.nta.nic.in — before June 18, 2022.