CUET 2022: All you need to know before registration starts on April 2

The registration process for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 is set to begin tomorrow (April 2, 2022) for admissions in central universities for the academic session 2022-23. This newly-introduced entrance exam has created quite a buzz, but candidates still have several doubts regarding this.

As students gear up to prepare for the entrance exam, indianexpress.com answers some of the frequently asked questions related to CUET 2022.

What is official CUET website?

Candidates can find all CUET information on the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. Additionally, information can also be accessed from the NTA’s official website — nta.ac.in.

What is the deadline for registering for CUET?

The online application form for CUET 2022 will be made live on CUET’s official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in — on April 2 and will be available till April 30, 2022.

When is the CUET 2022 exam?

While no set exam date has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) yet, it has been announced that the exam will be held in July 2022. Once the date is finalised, NTA will notify students through the official CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

What is the syllabus for CUET?

The UGC Chairman has repeatedly made it clear that students need not enroll themselves for extra coaching classes or buy extra books to pass the CUET exam. The questions of this entrance exam will purely be based on the syllabus taught to students in schools in class 12. Students only need their assigned NCERT books to prepare for CUET 2022.

Mode of exam

CUET 2022 will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. It will be held in held in 13 languages — namely Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi and Urdu. Additionally, a candidate can also pick from 19 other languages such as French, German, Japanese, Russian, Bodo, Santhali and many more.

Sections of test

— Section I

The CUET 2022 exam has been divided into two different language sections:

Section IA is a 45-minutes long compulsory section which is designed to test the students’ command over the ENglish language and one Indian language — which has to be chosen from Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia.

Section IB will be attempted by students who are aiming to get admissions in undergraduate programmes for foreign languages. Under this section, students have to choose from a list of 19 languages — French, Spanish, German, Nepali, Persian, Italian, Arabic, Sindhi, Kashmiri, Konkani, Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Manipuri, Santhali, Tibetan, Japanese, Russian and Chinese.

— Section II

This section will assess a student’s understanding of the core subjects that he/she aims to pursue in their undergraduate programmes. Candidates will be given 45 minutes to solve 40 questions from a choice of 50.

In this section, students will be allowed to pick six out of 27 subjects, namely Accountancy/ Book Keeping; Biology/ Biological Studies/Biotechnology/Biochemistry; Business Studies; Chemistry; Computer Science/ Informatics Practices; Economics/ Business Economics; Engineering Graphics; Entrepreneurship; Geography/Geology; History; Home Science; Knowledge Tradition and Practices of India; Legal Studies; Environmental Science; Mathematics; Physical Education/ NCC /Yoga; Physics; Political Science; Psychology; Sociology; Teaching Aptitude; Agriculture; Mass Media/ Mass Communication; Anthropology; Fine Arts/Visual Arts (Sculpture/ Painting)/Commercial Arts; Performing Arts – (i) Dance (Kathak/ Bharatnatyam/Odissi/ Kathakali/Kuchipudi/ Manipuri (ii) Drama- Theatre (iii) Music General (Hindustani/ Carnatic/ Rabindra Sangeet/ Percussion/ Non-Percussion); Sanskrit.

— Section III

The last section of CUET 2022 is designed to test general knowledge of a student. However, this is not a compulsory section as this will be attempted by students whose choice of undergraduate programme demands assessment of general knowledge rather than simply hard-core testing of domain-centric subjects. Students will be given an hour to attempt 60 out of 75 questions which will be based on current affairs, general knowledge, quantitative reasoning, application of basic mathematical concepts.

Can past year students apply for CUET 2022?

Yes, UGC has made it clear that if any university allows students who have cleared class 12 exams in recent years to take admissions in 2022 session, then they can apply for CUET 2022 too.

Can students switch streams?

CUET has not limited students from changing their streams, i.e. a student who pursued Science stream in high school is welcome to pursue humanities-based undergraduate courses. However, it is students to ensure that they check the eligibility criteria from their desired universities, in such a case, and make sure they choose domain and language courses accordingly.