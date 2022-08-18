CUET UG 2022: Uninformed change in exam dates, faraway centres leave students confused

COMMON UNIVERSITY ENTRANCE TEST (CUET): Many students, who had pushed back their CUET UG exam to August 30, were shocked to find out that their exams were brought forward to Thursday, August 18, and the centres were far away from their preferred locations.

Himank Nassa, an aspirant, said, “On August 14 I received an email that my exams are scheduled for 18th and 25th. Then again on August 16, a notification on the website showed we can either choose to appear for the exam on August 18 or postpone it to August 30 if we want the centre in our desired city.”

Nassa said he chose to postpone the exam date to August 30 and received a confirmation for the same. “But today (Thursday) morning when I opened the website to check the admit card, I saw the exam was scheduled for today, that too in Chandigarh. The exam is currently on and there is no way I can reach on time,” Nassa, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, said.

Rishabh Kumar Mishra from Delhi was to appear for the English general test, and accountancy papers. He had decided to shift his exams to August 30 so that he could sit for it in his preferred city. He had been checking the portal every day to download his admit card which only became available on August 18, Mishra said. “I checked the portal for the admit card today (Thursday) at 7 am and realised that the exam is taking place today itself at 9 am and I would have to reach the centre in half an hour. The centre allotted was Galgotias University in Noida, 72 km away from my location,” Mishra said.

Navneet Pathak, appearing from Samastipur, Bihar, saw that his admit card showed August 18 and realised that the exam had already begun. “Till Wednesday, whenever I checked the website, the admit card was not available. It was made available today (Thursday) morning.”

All the admit cards with glitches were later removed from the portal, the affected students said.

A senior official of the National Testing Agency told The Indian Express that it hasn’t issued any fresh admit cards after August 13. “We issued admit cards for the phase starting August 17 on August 13. We don’t keep changing dates at the back end. However, we are not dismissing any complaints at the moment and verifying them,” the officer said.