CUCET result declared: Steps to download scorecard

CUCET result 2020 declared: Check at cucetexam.in (Representational image)

CUCET result 2020: The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) results have been declared. Students who appeared for the entrance exam can check their scorecards at the official website, cucetexam.in. Those who have cleared the exam will be eligible for admission to different courses across 14 central universities and four state universities.

Admissions will be given based on the counselling, schedule of which has not been released yet. For most of the colleges and entrance exams, the counselling is being held digitally due to the coronavirus and same is expected for the CUCET counselling too, however, details are still awaited.

READ | Top Colleges in India | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India | Best engineering colleges

CUCET result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website — cucetexam.in

Step 2: Click on scorecard link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Check result, download

The exam entrance exam was a 100 questions long test for both UG and PG courses. Of the total, 25 questions constitute part A in which students have to answer language, general awareness, mathematical aptitude and analytical skills related topics. The rest 75 questions form part B or the domain-specific subjects. For research programmes, both A and B sections have 50 questions each. Each correct answer will carry one mark and for each wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted, as per the official notice.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd