CUCET result 2019 to be declared on this date

CUCET result 2019: The result for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2019 is likely to be declared tomorrow, June 21, 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance test can check their results on the official website cucetexam.in. The entrance exam for admission to 14 central universities was conducted on May 25 and May 26.

For this year, Central University of Rajasthan is the coordinating varsity.

CUCET result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website cucetexam.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A new tab will open

Step 4: Login using your registration number/roll number

Step 5: Click submit

Step 6: The result will be displayed

Step 7: Download and take a print out for future reference

The entrance exam is held in order to shortlist candidates for various undergraduate, postgraduate, B.Ed, PG Diploma and research programmes. These programs are offered across central universities located in Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

Some of these central universities are Central University of Haryana, Central University of Jharkhand, Central University of Jammu, Central University of Karnataka, Central University of Kashmir, Central University of Kerala, Central University of Punjab, Central University of Rajasthan, Central University of South Bihar and the Central University of Tamil Nadu.