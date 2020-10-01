CUCET final answer key 2020 released: Steps to download

CUCET answer key 2020: Download at cucetexam.in (Representational image)

CUCET final answer key 2020: The final answer key is out for the common entrance examination for multiple universities across Indian — Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2020. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website, cucetexam.in. While the date of announcing results is not declared yet, it can be expected anytime soon as the results are based on the final answer keys.

Those who clear CUCET will be eligible to apply for admission at 14 central universities and four state universities across India. Candidates will have to appear for counselling sessions to get seats. The counselling schedule too will be released shortly.

CUCET final answer key 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the final answer key link

Step 3: Log-in using roll number

Step 4: Answer key will be available, download

CUCET exam was scheduled to be held in May, however, it was postponed to be conducted from September 18 to 20. The preliminary answer key was released shortly after and candidates were to raise objection till September 24. If any objections would be accepted, the changes will be displayed in the answer key.

Students can also estimate their score by studying the answer key. For each correct answer, students need to give themselves one mark and deduct 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

