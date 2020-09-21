CUCET answer key released released: How to download, raise objections

CUCET answer key released at cucetexam.in (Representational image)

CUCET answer key 2020: The answer key for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2020 has been released at the official website — cucetexam.in. This is the preliminary answer key and candidates can raise objections, if any till September 24. The objections will be considered and if accepted, the change will be incorporated in the final answer key.

As per the schedule, the final answer key will be released on September 30. The result will be formed on the basis of the final answer key. Students who clear the test will be eligible for admission to 14 central and four state universities. They will have to appear for counselling sessions as well.

CUCET answer key 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the download link in the left-hand corner

READ | Top Colleges in India | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India | Engineering colleges

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Answer key will be available, download

CUCET exam was scheduled to be held in May, however, it was postponed to be conducted from September 18 to 20. The exam was held as per norms, however, due to the pandemic, students had to wear masks and carry sanitiser bottles. It was also mandatory to maintain social distancing inside and outside exam halls.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd