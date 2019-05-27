CUCET answer key 2019 released: How to download, raise objection

CUCET answer key 2019: The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2019 has released the anwer key at its official website, cucetexam.in. Students who have appeared for the exam was conducted on May 25 and 26, 2019 for admission to 14 central universities can download their answer key.

The websites which collaborated under CUCET including the Assam University, Bengaluru Dr BR Amdedkar school of Economics, Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Central University of Gujarat, Central University of Haryana, Central University of Jammu, Central University of Jharkhand, Central University of Karnata, Central University of Kashmir, Central University of Kerala, Central University of Punjab, Central University of Rajasthan, Central University of Bihar, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Mahatma Gandhi Central University.

CUCET answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, cucetexam.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘login to view answer key’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in uisng roll number, date of birth

Step 5: Answer key will be displayed

An applicant may submit his/her grievance only through an email (no hard copy will be accepted) at enqcucet2019@curaj.ac.in from May 27 to 29, 2019. The format for the submission of grievance is given below:

A final corrected answer key will be released on June 5, 2019 and the result will be released on June 21, 2019, according to the official notification.