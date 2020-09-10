CUCET admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download

CUCET will be held from held from September 18 to 20. Representational image/ file

CUCET admit card 2020: The Central University of Rajasthan has released the admit card for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2020. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can download the hall ticket through the website- cucetexam.in. The exam will be held from held from September 18 to 20.

The entrance exam for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and research programmes to central universities across India was earlier scheduled to be held in May but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Those who clear CUCET will be eligible to apply for admission at 14 central universities and four state universities. The counselling session was to be held in June, however, the revised dates are yet to be released and are likely to be announced after the result declaration.

CUCET admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website for CUCET 2020- cucetexam.in

Step 2: Follow the link/notification available on the main page for the admit cards.

Step 3: Fill in your details in the fields provided and click on “Submit”

Step 4: Download the admit cards and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The exam entrance exam will have 100 questions. In UG/PG entrance exam, 25 questions will be from part A consisting of language, general awareness, mathematical aptitude and analytical skills and 75 questions from part B will be asked from part B or the domain-specific subjects.

For research programmes, both A and B sections will have 50 questions. Each correct answer will carry one mark and for each wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted, as per the official notice.

