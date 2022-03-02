CUCET 2022: List of participating universities, application process and important details

Updated: March 2, 2022 12:47:00 pm
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Until last year, the CUCET was conducted for admissions to 13 newly founded central universities.
However, the University of Delhi (DU) and the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have now approved CUCET for the admissions to the upcoming academic year. DU had formed eight member committee for CUCET. Until last year, the admissions were done on the basis of cut-off marks for most of the undergraduate courses, whereas for postgraduate courses, entrance exams were conducted.
Admission to various undergraduate courses at JNU will be done through CUCET as well. As per official JNU notification, the adoption of CUCET for admission to courses, will lead to a ‘level playing field’ for students across the country and lessen the load of conducting multiple entrance tests as well.
CUCET 2022: List of participating universities
CUCET will be conducted at more than 140 centers across the country. The following universities will admit candidates through CUCET 2022.
University of Delhi
Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi
Assam University, Silchar
Central University of Andhra Pradesh
Central University of Haryana
Central University of Gujarat
Central University of Jammu
Central University of Jharkhand
Central University of Karnataka
Central University of Kerala
Central University of Punjab
Central University of Rajasthan
Central University of South Bihar
Central University of Tamil Nadu
The CUCET 2022 application process would consist of steps including registration, application, image upload and payment.
Key points to note while applying for CUCET
— Keep the required documents such as government-issued photo id card, recent passport size photograph, result copies along with a scanned copy of signature ready.
— The payment for the CUCET application form is to be done online. Be ready with net banking/UPI/credit card/debit card to make the payment.
— Candidates are suggested to provide valid phone number and e-mail id.
— It is advised to choose the center of examination carefully as no change will be entertained later.
NTA will release syllabus, eligibility criteria and paper pattern along with the schedule soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates. Candidates can register for CUCET on their official website — cucet.nta.nic.in.
