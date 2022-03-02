CUCET 2022: List of participating universities, application process and important details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Until last year, the CUCET was conducted for admissions to 13 newly founded central universities.

However, the University of Delhi (DU) and the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have now approved CUCET for the admissions to the upcoming academic year. DU had formed eight member committee for CUCET. Until last year, the admissions were done on the basis of cut-off marks for most of the undergraduate courses, whereas for postgraduate courses, entrance exams were conducted.

Admission to various undergraduate courses at JNU will be done through CUCET as well. As per official JNU notification, the adoption of CUCET for admission to courses, will lead to a ‘level playing field’ for students across the country and lessen the load of conducting multiple entrance tests as well.

CUCET 2022: List of participating universities

CUCET will be conducted at more than 140 centers across the country. The following universities will admit candidates through CUCET 2022.

​​University of Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

Assam University, Silchar

Central University of Andhra Pradesh

Central University of Haryana

Central University of Gujarat

Central University of Jammu

Central University of Jharkhand

Central University of Karnataka

Central University of Kerala

Central University of Punjab

Central University of Rajasthan

Central University of South Bihar

Central University of Tamil Nadu

The CUCET 2022 application process would consist of steps including registration, application, image upload and payment.

Also read | NTA likely to announce NEET-UG, CUCET entrance exam schedule next week

Key points to note while applying for CUCET

— Keep the required documents such as government-issued photo id card, recent passport size photograph, result copies along with a scanned copy of signature ready.

— The payment for the CUCET application form is to be done online. Be ready with net banking/UPI/credit card/debit card to make the payment.

— Candidates are suggested to provide valid phone number and e-mail id.

— It is advised to choose the center of examination carefully as no change will be entertained later.

NTA will release syllabus, eligibility criteria and paper pattern along with the schedule soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates. Candidates can register for CUCET on their official website — cucet.nta.nic.in.