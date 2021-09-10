CU-CET 2021: NTA revises exam schedule for UG, PG entrance test

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has interchanged the schedule of test papers of undergraduate/ integrated and post graduate (PG) programmes. As per the new schedule, the entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate courses in central universities will now be conducted on September 23. Candidates can check the schedule at nta.ac.in.

The post graduation admission entrance test exam scheduled to be conducted on September 23 have been preponed and will now be held on September 15. The PGQP 02, 05, 11, 28, 29, 38, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49 will now be conducted on September 15 in the morning session and PGQP 03, 14, 17, 20, 24, 27, 32, 33, 35 will be conducted in the afternoon session on the same day.

The Central Universities – Common Entrance Test (CU-CET) 2021 for academic session 2021-22 will be conducted throughout the country on September 15, 16, 23 and 24, 2021 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The syllabus for the examination of Undergraduate/ Integrated (UI) and Post Graduate (PG) programmes is available at cucet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can read the details of programmes, eligibility criteria, programme structure, etc. on the official website. Those candidates who are appearing in the final examination of the qualifying degree/certificate are also eligible to apply.