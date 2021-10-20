CUCET 2021: NTA releases final answer key, result to be declared soon

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for Central University Common Entrance Test (CU-CET) 2021 conducted for admission to the integrated /undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. Candidates can check the answer key on the official website – cucet.nta.nic.in

The entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate/ integrated (UI) and post graduate (PG) programmes was conduted on September 15, 16, 23 and 24, 2021 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

CU-CET 2021 answer key: How to download

Step 1: visit the official website – cucet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Answer Key CU-CET 2021’

Step 3: Download the answer key pdf

NTA had earlier released the provisional answer key and candidates were allowed to raise objections against any answer given in the key by October 5, 2021 until 11:50 pm. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared. Since the final answer key out, the result is expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, NTA has also uploaded the provisional answer keys along with the question paper with recorded responses for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website – ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/loginpage.aspx