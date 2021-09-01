CUCET 2021: NTA adds two new exam centres

After receiving requests from the candidates, National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to add two more cities of examination centre for

CU-CET 2021 — Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar) and Kasaragod (Kerala). The Central Universities – Common Entrance Test (CU-CET) 2021 will be conducted on September 15 and 16, and September 23 and 24 September across the country. The new centres have been added to help students facing hardships due to Covid-19 epidemic.

As per NTA, all those aspirants who have already submitted their application forms can edit the city of exam centre when the correction period is open. The NTA will make “efforts to allot city of examination to the candidates as opted by them.” The allotment of seat will be based on capacity and also if adequate number of candidates have opted for the city. However, if very few students have opted for a test centre, a different city will be allotted based on the correspondence address given by the candidate in their Application Form, and the decision of the NTA regarding allotment of Centre City shall be final.

The last date for submission of online forms is being extended upto September 5 (upto 11:50 pm). Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA websites http://www.nta.ac.in, cucet.nta.nic.in for any update in this regard

CUCET is held for admission to the integrated /undergraduate and postgraduation programmes of 12 central universities for the academic session 2021-22 in CBT mode.