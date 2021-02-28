What is CUCET?

CUCET 2021: The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) is among the major reforms introduced to the Indian education scenario in the recent past. In this academic year 2021 onwards, the government is mulling to conduct the CUCET as a common entrance test for admission to the 54 central universities.

As per earlier reports, the National Testing Agency is going to conduct the CUCET 2021 replacing the need to appear in multiple entrance exams for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate and research programmes offered by the central universities. Recently, Delhi University indicated that it is going to conduct admissions for 2021 based on CUCET and class 12 board exam scores.

Delhi University VC was earlier quoted stating that the final decision regarding the CUCET exam is coming out after a series of meetings held by the seven-member committee constituted with the purpose of devising the intricacies of the exam. The university has already formed its internal admission committee. As soon as the final decision regarding CUCET 2021 is taken, DU will also finalise the weightage for CUCET and board exams with 50 per cent for each.

One of the most anticipated impacts of such a common “high-quality aptitude test” for admission to the 54 central universities is that it will provide a common platform for evaluation of the merit of a student. Universities like that of Delhi are well known to set high cut-offs which leads to students securing even more than 95 per cent marks ineligible for admission.

Last year, the DU cut offs touched 100 per cent marks for admission to three programs at the Lady Shri Ram College for Women. In addition, the cut-offs for 30 courses offered at colleges affiliated by the DU was more than 99 per cent.

School boards have different scoring methodologies for the board exams. In certain boards, scoring 90 per cent marks is considerably difficult compared to others. Thus the true merit of a candidate is never accurately determined when it comes to consideration of the board exam marks alone for admission to central universities.

Students must not however assume that the new CUCET will eliminate the weightage of class 12 marks entirely when it comes to admission for undergraduate courses. Delhi University is not going to consider the marks of CUCET (or class 12 board exam) alone. Since the university has decided to attribute 50-50 marks weightage to CUCET and board exam scores, therefore, candidates have to fare equally well in their board exams as well as the NTA CUCET exam.

The new CUCET exam is however not an entirely unfamiliar entrance exam. The central universities used to conduct the CUCET till last year for admission purposes. While the exam was conducted earlier as an offline test, as per reports, the new CUCET is going to be conducted as a computer-based test. Furthermore, as per the latest National Education Policy, the exam is proposed to be held at least twice a year. Complete details of the CUCET 2021 is expected to be revealed as soon as the committee finalises the examination.