CUCET 2020: Exam dates for central universities admission announced

CUCET 2020 in September (Representational image)

CUCET 2020: The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2020 will be held from September 18 to 20, as per the latest notice. The entrance exam for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and research programmes to central universities across India was earlier scheduled to be held in May but was postponed due to the pandemic. The result declaration dates are yet to be announced.

Those who clear CUCET will be eligible to apply for admission at 14 central universities and four state universities. The counselling session was to be held in June, however, the revised dates are yet to be released and are likely to be announced after the result declaration.

In video| College or course what should be your choice?

The exam entrance exam will have 100 questions. In UG/PG entrance exam, 25 questions will be from part A consisting of language, general awareness, mathematical aptitude and analytical skills and 75 questions from part B will be asked from part B or the domain-specific subjects. For research programmes, both A and B sections will have 50 questions. Each correct answer will carry one mark and for each wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted, as per the official notice.

READ | Top Colleges in India | Best Indian Engineering College | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India

Due to the pandemic, the exam will be held amid social distancing norms. The details of additional rules will be written on the official admit card. Masks, sanitisers and staggered entry are must for these exams.

Meanwhile, the admission process to several other universities including the Delhi University is on. The DU’s exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). For other subjects, DU holds merit-based admissions. The last date to apply for admission in the DU is August 31.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd