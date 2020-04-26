CUCET 2020: Application submission deadline extended again, check details

CUCET 2020: The application submission deadline has been extended till May 23, 2020 CUCET 2020: The application submission deadline has been extended till May 23, 2020

CUCET 2020: The last date to apply for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2020 has been extended till May 23, which was earlier to be closed on April 25, 2020. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can do so at the official website, cucetexam.in. The date of the examination for undergraduate, postgraduate, research programmes will be notified later, as per the notification.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on May 30 and 31 for undergraduate and postgraduate courses, and on June 6 and 7 for research programmes. The delay has been caused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read| Try out these new-age short online courses offered by top foreign universities

Those who clear CUCET will be eligible to apply for admission at 14 central universities and four state universities across India. Candidates will have to appear for counselling sessions to get a seats. Based on schedule, the counselling will be held in June.

CUCET 2020: Application fee

The applicants will have to pay Rs 800 for UG/PG and Rs 1,000 for research programmes. The PWD category candidates are exempted from paying any fee while SC, ST applicants will have to pay Rs 350 for UG/PG and Rs 450 for research courses.

CUCET 2020: Exam pattern

The exam will be different for undergraduate, postgraduate courses and research programmes. In both exams, 100 questions will be asked. In UG/PG entrance exam, 25 questions will be from part A consisting of language, general awareness, mathematical aptitude and analytical skills and 75 questions from part B will be asked from part B or domain specific. For research programmes, both A and B sections will have 50 questions. Each correct answer will carry one mark and for each wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd