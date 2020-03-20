CUCET 2020: Application process, exam pattern other details

CUCET 2020: Apply at cucetexam.in (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna / Representational image) CUCET 2020: Apply at cucetexam.in (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna / Representational image)

CUCET 2020: The application process is open for admission to the central universities in India. The Central Universities Common Entrance Test or CUCET as it is commonly called is scheduled to be held on May 30 and 31 for undergraduate and postgraduate course. For research programmes the entrance test will be held on June 6 and 7.

The application process is on at the official website cucetexam.in. The applications will be accepted till April 11. CUCET is accepted for admission to 14 central universities and four state universities across India. On clearing the exam, candidates will have to appear for counselling. CUCET result will be announced on June 26 and counselling schedule will be released thereafter.

CUCET 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, cucetexam.in

Step 2: Click on ‘online application form’ link

Step 3: Click on ‘click here for new registration’

Step 4: Fill details, verify, create log-in

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment

CUCET 2020: Fee

The applicants will have to pay Rs 800 for UG/PG and Rs 1,000 for research programmes. The PWD category candidates are exempted from paying any fee while SC, ST applicants will have to pay Rs 350 for UG/PG and Rs 450 for research courses.

Read | Board exams: How to focus on studies and avoid distractions?

CUCET 2020: Exam pattern

For UG/PG courses, there will be 100 questions. A total of 25 questions will be from part A consisting of language, general awareness, mathematical aptitude and analytical skills. In part B, 75 questions will be asked which will be domain specific. Each correct answer

will carry one mark and for each wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

For RP exams, section A will have 50 questions and section B will have 50 questions. Part A will consist of language, general awareness, mathematical aptitude, analytical skills and research methodology. There will be no negative marks in the exam. Each paper will be for two hours.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd