CUCET 2020: Application forms available till June 6 for central university admission

CUCET 2020: Apply at cucetexam.in (Representational image) CUCET 2020: Apply at cucetexam.in (Representational image)

CUCET 2020: The last date to apply for admission to central universities across India through the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET-2020) has been extended till June 6. The exams which were to be held on June 6 and 7 stands deferred and the new dates are yet to be announced. The schedule has been revised because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those seeking admission in undergraduate or postgraduate courses and research programmes 14 central universities and four state universities across India can apply at the official website, cucetexam.in. The counselling session for candidates who clear the exam was to begin from July which too stands postponed.

CUCET 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, cucetexam.in

Step 2: Click on ‘application form’ link in the top left

Step 3: Click at ‘new registration’ and register using details

Step 4: Log-in using credentials so created

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment

Read| Emerging courses to pursue: Virology | Actuarial science | Pharma Marketing | FinTech | Coronavirus | Robotics | Healthcare Engineering | Cyber Security | Data Science

CUCET 2020: Fee

The applicants will have to pay Rs 800 for UG/PG and Rs 1,000 for research programmes. The PWD category candidates are exempted from paying any fee while SC, ST applicants will have to pay Rs 350 for UG/PG and Rs 450 for research courses.

CUCET 2020: Exam pattern

The undergraduate and postgraduate exam will consist of two parts. Part A will have questions on language, general awareness, mathematical aptitude and analytical skills – comprising of 25 MCQs and part B will have 75 domain-specific questions. Each correct answer will carry one mark and for each wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. Each paper will be only of two hours duration.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd