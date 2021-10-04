CU-CET 2021: Provisional answer key released for UG, PG entrance exams

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for Common Entrance Test (CU-CET) 2021 conducted for admission to the integrated /undergraduate and postgraduation programmes. Candidates can check the answer key on the official website – cucet.nta.nic.in

The entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate/ integrated (UI) and post graduate (PG) programmes was conduted on September 15, 16, 23 and 24, 2021 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. This facility is available from October 3 to October 5, up to 7 pm. The payment of the processing fee may be made online up to October 5, 2021 until 11:50 pm.

CU-CET 2021 answer key: How to challenge

Step 1: visit the official website – cucet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Answer Key Challenge for CU-CET 2021’

Step 3. Login with your Application Number and Password and submit.

Step 4. To view the question paper/recorded responses, click on the relevant link

Step 5: To challenge the marked option, you may use any one or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box

Step 6: Scroll down, ‘Save your claim’ and move to the next screen.

Step 7: Click on ‘Save your claim and pay fee finally’.

Step 8: Select mode of payment and pay a non-refundable processing fee

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge.