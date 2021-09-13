CU-CET 2021: NTA releases admit cards for UG, PG entrance exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for Central Universities – Common Entrance Test (CU-CET) 2021 for the academic session 2021-22 for undergraduate/ integrated (UI) and post graduate (PG) programmes. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website – cucet.nta.nic.in.

NTA has interchanged the schedule of test papers of undergraduate/ integrated and post graduate (PG) programmes. As per the new schedule, the entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate courses in central universities will now be conducted on September 23.

CU-CET 2021 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – cucet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Enter the application form number and date of birth

Step 3: Click on submit to access the admit card

Candidates are advised to check carefully the code of the test paper opted for, address/location of the examination centre and the date and shift/s of the Test Paper in which they are required to appear.

The Central Universities – Common Entrance Test (CU-CET) 2021 for academic session 2021-22 will be conducted throughout the country on September 15, 16, 23 and 24, 2021 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The syllabus for the examination of Undergraduate/ Integrated (UI) and Post Graduate (PG) programmes is available at cucet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can read the details of programmes, eligibility criteria, programme structure, etc. on the official website. Those candidates who are appearing in the final examination of the qualifying degree/certificate are also eligible to apply.