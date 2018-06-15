Calcutta University cancels BA journalism paper

The university has cancelled the examination after detecting the mix-up and would notify about another date later on, an official said The university has cancelled the examination after detecting the mix-up and would notify about another date later on, an official said

The Calcutta University’s, BA second paper journalism examinations were Friday cancelled after it was found the questions were drawn from third paper curriculum, a varsity official said. The university has cancelled the examination after detecting the mix-up and would notify about another date later on, the official said.

He said a report has been sought from the Controller of examinations on an urgent basis about how this happened. Anwesha Banik, student of an affiliated college in north Kolkata said, “as we sat down to write the BA second year second paper, we found the questions were related to the third paper curriculum even though the words ‘Journalism second’ was printed on top of the question.”

“As there was commotion inside the examination centre, the Principal and other senior faculty came and contacted the university authorities. Soon afterwards we were informed that today’s examinations were cancelled and we will be informed about the later date,” she said. Similar incidents were reported from all CU-affiliated colleges across the city, the official said.

