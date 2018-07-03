CU BCom Part 3 results 2018 declared, check at wbresults.nic.in

CU BCom Part 3 result 2018: All the students who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, wbresults.nic.in CU BCom Part 3 result 2018: All the students who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, wbresults.nic.in

CU BCom Part 3 result 2018: University of Calcutta has declared the results of BCom Part 3 examinations. All the students who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, wbresults.nic.in.

CU BCom Part 3 results 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website, wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Result of BCom Part-III (Honours)’

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your roll number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

CU admissions 2018: College unions demand money for admissions, Mamata warns of stern actions

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid a surprise visit to Asutosh College and warned of stern action against those who were indulging in irregularities during the admission process. The visit comes following reports of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) members allegedly meddling in admission process in colleges.

“This was a surprise visit. I have also asked my education minister to look into the matter and inform others about the same. If someone thinks that he will extort money from students to suit his individual interest then action will be taken against him. We will not tolerate it,” Mamata said.

“I had studied in this college and was also into students politics. I have not received any complaints from anyone here. But I would like to appeal to all student unions, college staff and principals to keep a watch so that children can study without any hindrance. We have to treat this as a sensitive issue and ensure that students do not face any obstacles in the admission process,” she added.

