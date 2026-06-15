CTET September 2026: Correction window opens at ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the application correction window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) September 2026 session. Candidates who have already submitted their application forms can now make permitted changes by visiting the official website at ctet.nic.in.
According to CBSE, candidates can log in using their application number and password to access the correction facility. Changes can be made only in fields permitted by the board. Once the correction window closes, no further requests for modifications will be entertained, the board has stated in its notice.
Step 1: Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the CTET September 2026 correction window link
Step 3: Log in using your application number and password
Step 4: Edit the required details in the application form
Step 5: Review the changes carefully and submit
Step 6: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference
The CTET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in Classes 1 to 8 in central government schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas and other institutions that accept CTET scores.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding exam city slips, admit cards and examination dates.