CTET September 2026: Correction window opens at ctet.nic.in

CTET September 2026 Correction Window: How to make changes (Screengrab from official website)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the application correction window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) September 2026 session. Candidates who have already submitted their application forms can now make permitted changes by visiting the official website at ctet.nic.in.

According to CBSE, candidates can log in using their application number and password to access the correction facility. Changes can be made only in fields permitted by the board. Once the correction window closes, no further requests for modifications will be entertained, the board has stated in its notice.

How to make corrections in CTET September 2026 application

Step 1: Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in