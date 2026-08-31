CTET September 2026 applications close tomorrow; revised exam date to be announced soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) application window for the September 2026 session tomorrow, September 1. As per the official notice uploaded by the board on August 25, the registration window, which had earlier closed on June 10, was reopened for candidates who could not register for the exam.
The board is expected to announce the revised exam schedule shortly. Candidates who have not registered yet are required to hasten to complete their application before the prescribed deadline ends.
CBSE again opened the application window on its official CTET portal – ctet.nic.in on August 25. Candidates can submit their application by filling out the forms online and paying the required application fees. Those who have already registered for the exam in the initial phase are not required to register again.
Also Read |CBSE postpones CTET 2026, reopens application window
Check category-wise CTET 2026 application fees
Candidates applying for the exam can check the examination fees for CTET September 2026 in the table given below.
|Category
|Only Paper-I or II
|Both Paper-I and II
|General
|Rs 1,000
|Rs 1,200
|Other Backward Classes (OBC)
|Rs 1,000
|Rs 1,200
|Scheduled Caste (SC)
|Rs 500
|Rs 600
|Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|Rs 500
|Rs 600
|Differently Abled Person
|Rs 500
|Rs 600
CTET serves as a national-level eligibility examination which is conducted by CBSE for qualifying candidates who aspire to be teachers for Classes I to VIII students of central government schools like Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), etc. The exam is carried out offline in pen-paper mode through two different shifts for the Paper 1 and Paper 2.
CBSE will soon announce the revised exam date for CTET September 2026 session. Before the extension of the application window, the exam was scheduled to be held on September 6. Candidates who have applied for this exam should regularly check the aforementioned official website to catch early updates.