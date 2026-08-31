CTET September 2026 applications close tomorrow; revised exam date to be announced soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) application window for the September 2026 session tomorrow, September 1. As per the official notice uploaded by the board on August 25, the registration window, which had earlier closed on June 10, was reopened for candidates who could not register for the exam.

The board is expected to announce the revised exam schedule shortly. Candidates who have not registered yet are required to hasten to complete their application before the prescribed deadline ends.

CBSE again opened the application window on its official CTET portal – ctet.nic.in on August 25. Candidates can submit their application by filling out the forms online and paying the required application fees. Those who have already registered for the exam in the initial phase are not required to register again.