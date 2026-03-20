CTET Result 2026 Date Live Updates: CBSE likely to announce results by next week at ctet.nic.in

The CTET 2026 answer keys will be made available at the official website – ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET Exam Result 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has concluded the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026. The objection window for CTET provisional answer keys has closed. Candidates are expecting updates on the results and final answer keys. While CBSE has yet to announce an official date for the release of the February 2026 results, past trends suggest that the results and final answer keys are typically declared within two weeks of the closure of the objection window.

CTET serves as a qualifying examination for candidates aspiring to secure teaching positions in central government schools and other institutions that recognise CTET scores.

Story continues below this ad The February 2026 session of CTET was conducted on February 7 and 8 in two shifts, spanning 140 cities and 1,803 examination centres across the country. Once declared, the results will be accessible on the official website: ctet.nic.in. On March 1 again, CTET was held for two exam centres in Bihar. In comparison, for the January 2024 session, the provisional answer keys were released 17 days after the exam concluded, on February 7, 2024. The results for that session were announced on February 15, just one week after the release of the answer keys. Live Updates The CTET is a qualifying examination for candidates seeking teaching positions in central government schools and other institutions that accept CTET scores. Along with the result, CBSE will release the CTET scorecard containing the candidate’s name, marks obtained, and qualifying status. Mark sheets and certificates for qualified candidates will be made available through DigiLocker, accessible via login credentials sent to registered mobile numbers. CTET certificates now carry lifetime validity, meaning candidates who qualify need not reappear to renew their eligibility for teaching appointments.

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