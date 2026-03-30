CBSE CTET Result 2026 Live Updates: Results likely this week at ctet.nic.in

CTET Result 2026 Live Updates: When will CBSE announce results? (Image: Login screen on official website)

CTET Feb Result 2026 Date, Time Direct Link at ctet.nic.in Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet declared the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026. With the objection window for provisional answer keys now closed, aspirants are eagerly awaiting the final results, which will be published on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Held in February and March across multiple centres nationwide, the CTET is a national-level examination that serves as a mandatory qualification for recruitment to teaching positions in central government schools.

Story continues below this ad The delay has sparked political attention as well. Member of Parliament Supriya Sule raised the issue publicly, urging Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to intervene. In a post on social media platform X, she emphasised the need for timely declaration of results, citing concerns over transparency and communication. Live Updates Mar 30, 2026 12:20 PM IST CBSE CTET Result 2026 Live Updates: Marksheets in digital format CBSE will be providing the CTET result 2026 mark-sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to the qualified candidates in digital format in their DigiLocker account. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid. The CTET mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also contain an encrypted QR Code to enhance security. The QR code can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app. The DigiLocker accounts of the all present candidates will be created and the account credentials will be conveyed to the candidates on their mobile numbers registered with CBSE. The candidates will be able to download their digital mark sheet and eligibility certificates using the communicated credentials. Mar 30, 2026 12:15 PM IST CBSE CTET Result 2026 Live Updates: Can the results be re-evaluated? The CTET February 2026 result cannot be re-evaluatied. The re-checking of CTET result 2026 facility is also not available. Mar 30, 2026 12:10 PM IST CBSE CTET Result 2026 Live Updates: When was CTET February 2026 answer key released? The CTET February 2026 answer key was released on March 12. Candidates also had the option to raise objections agains the answer key till March 15. Mar 30, 2026 12:05 PM IST CBSE CTET Result 2026 Live Updates: When was CTET exam held this year? CTET 2026 was held in February this year. CTET 2026 exam was conducted over two days in February and in March. The CTET March one-day exam was held at two centres in Bihar after technical glitches were reported from those centres. Mar 30, 2026 11:59 AM IST CBSE CTET Result 2026 Live Updates: Supriya Sule urges intervention Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule has raised the issue on her ‘X’ platform, calling for urgent intervention. In a recent social media post, she urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to look into the matter and ensure that the results are declared without further delay. Sule highlighted the concerns of candidates and stressed the need for transparency and timely communication from authorities. She said nearly 1,000 primary teachers in Maharashtra, who have already qualified for the IBPS-conducted examination for Centre Head posts, are dependent on the CTET results to complete their promotion process before the March 31 deadline. The delay may adversely affect their appointments and overall career progression. Read More | CTET 2026 Result: Candidates await scorecards, Supriya Sule urges intervention Mar 30, 2026 11:57 AM IST CBSE CTET Result 2026 Live Updates: Where to check scorecards? Once announced, candidates who have appeared for the CBSE CTET February 2026 exams will be able to check their results and scorecards at ctet.nic.in. Mar 30, 2026 11:44 AM IST CBSE CTET Result 2026 Live Updates: Why is exam conducted? CTET is a national-level examination that serves as a mandatory qualification for recruitment to teaching positions in central government schools Mar 30, 2026 11:42 AM IST CBSE CTET Result 2026 Live Updates: Where to check results? The results will be published on the official website, ctet.nic.in. Mar 30, 2026 11:39 AM IST CBSE CTET Result 2026 Live Updates: Results this week CBSE might release results this week The CTET is a qualifying examination for candidates seeking teaching positions in central government schools and other institutions that accept CTET scores. The delay this year has raised concerns as CTET results are typically declared within 30 days of the examination. However, more than 40 days have passed since the test was held, making the wait unusually long. The situation was further complicated by a re-examination conducted on March 1 at select centres following reports of technical glitches, which may have contributed to the extended evaluation timeline.

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