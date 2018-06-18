CTET 2018 to be held in multiple languages: Prakash Javadekar

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

CTET 2018: This year, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination will be held in multiple languages. “CTET examination will be held in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bangla, Garo, Gujarati, Kanada, Khasi, Malyalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Tibetan & Urdu,” tweeted HRD minister Prakash Javadekar. The examination for the recruitment of teachers in schools under central government will be conducted on September 16.

The online application process will begin from June 22. The candidates can apply online till July 17, and the application fees window will be opened till July 21. The CTET aspirants have to submit their application fees before 3:30 pm. The examination will be conducted in and around 92 cities across the country.

CTET 2018: Exam pattern

Paper 1 will be for the aspirants who wish to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5.

Paper 2 will be for the candidates who wish to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

Examination:

Paper II – 9.30 am to 12.00 pm

Paper I – 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm.

Application fees:

General/OBC category – Rs 600 for one paper and Rs 1000 for both paper I and paper II.

SC/ST/Differently-abled category – Rs 300 for one paper and Rs 500 for both the papers.

Important dates:

CTET 2018 exams: September 16

Commencement of application process: June 22

Last date to apply: July 17

Last date to submit application fees: July 21

Eligibility: The minimum qualifications for becoming a teacher for Classes 1 to 5 are:

1) The candidate should have passed the Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) exam with at least 50 per cent marks. He/ she should either pass or appear in the final year of two-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

or

Besides passing Class 12 or Senior Secondary exam with at least 45 per cent, he/ she should appear in the final year of two-year Diploma in Elementary Education in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002.

or

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed).

or

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

