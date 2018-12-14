CTET answer keys 2018 release date not decided yet: CBSE

CBSE CTET answer keys 2018: Though there are some reports that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) soon, but the board has not confirmed any date yet. Speaking to indianexpress.com, CTET Director, Anurag Tripathi said, “The date of the declaration of answer keys has not been decided. The board is trying to release the answer keys soon.” The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the answer keys through the official website, ctet.nic.in, once released.

Advertising

Over 16 lakh appeared for the CTET examination that was conducted on Sunday, December 9. Around 16,91,088 candidates sat for the examinations, out of which 58 per cent candidates were female, 33,107-differently abled and 199-transgender.

From this year, the candidates will get certificates in digital format. “Saving of a huge sum of rupees and precious resources such as paper, trees, water and most importantly large scale carbon emissions (sic). This has been CBSE’s commitment towards environment protection through state-of-art IT initiatives in exam related activities,” said Tripathi.

“The mark sheets and certificates which will contain encrypted QR code can be downloaded using the login credentials that will be sent by the board,” said CTET director.

Candidates can download and open the app by entering the login credentials that will be sent to the candidates on their respective mobile numbers registered with CBSE.