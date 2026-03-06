CBSE CTET Answer Keys 2026: When will Board issue provisional answer keys at ctet.nic.in?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has concluded the examination for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 session. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the CTET answer key 2026 on the official website- ctet.nic.in, once released. Though we are in the process of confirming with the Board on when provisional answer keys will be issued, the past year’s provisional CTET answer keys release date shows that students can expect the same this month.

The CTET is a qualifying examination for candidates seeking teaching positions in central government schools and other institutions that accept CTET scores.

CTET Answer Keys 2026 delayed?

CBSE CTET Answer Keys 2026: When was it released in the last few years?

Looking at previous trends, CBSE usually publishes the provisional answer key about 17 days after the exam. For instance, in the January, July, and December 2024 sessions, the keys were released roughly 17 to 18 days later. If the same schedule is followed, the provisional answer key for the February 2026 session can be expected in the third or fourth week of February.

Session Exam Dates Provisional Answer Key Released Gap After Exam January 2024 January 21, 2024 February 7, 2024 17 days July 2024 July 7, 2024 July 24, 2024 17 days December 2024 December 14 & 15, 2024 January 1, 2025 17–18 days February 2026 February 7 & 8, Mar 1, 2026, Expected shortly ~17 days (as per trend)

Once released, the provisional answer key will be available online for a limited period. During this stage, candidates can download the key and compare their responses with the officially released answers to estimate their probable scores.

CTET exam cancelled at two Bihar centres

The CTET 2026 was conducted on February 7 and 8 in pen-and-paper mode across 132 cities nationwide, with 25,30,581 candidates registering, with more than 7.6 lakh applications submitted in the final 48 hours before the registration window closed on December 18.

CBSE had to cancel CTET Paper Two at its exam centres in Bihar. In a post on the microblogging site X, the Board has apprised candidates that two examination centres in Bihar—Vaishali (Hajipur) (125016 – St. John’s Academy, Basmati Nagar) and 125014 – Lakshya International Academy) could not be held due to unavoidable circumstances. The re-examination for the same was conducted on March 1.

CTET Answer Key 2026: Steps to download & challenges

Step 1: Visit the official website — ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “CTET Answer Key 2026” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your Application Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: The provisional answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Along with the provisional answer keys, candidates’ response sheets are also expected to be uploaded, enabling examinees to calculate their probable scores before the results are declared.

After the CTET answer key is published, candidates will be given an objection window to challenge any discrepancies they find in the provisional responses. The board allows candidates to submit objections online within a stipulated period, usually for a few days from the date of release.

Objection fee

CBSE charges a non-refundable processing fee per question challenged. The objection fee is typically Rs 1,000 per question, payable through online modes such as debit card, credit card, or net banking. Challenges without payment of the prescribed fee are not considered.

CTET Answer Key 2026: Marking scheme

Paper 1 consists of five subjects with a total of 150 questions, each carrying one mark. Paper 2 also includes five subjects, where candidates can choose between Social Science or Science & Mathematics, and it similarly has 150 questions with one mark awarded for every correct response.

Importantly, there is no negative marking in CTET 2026, meaning that incorrect answers do not reduce the overall score. Thus, candidates earn one mark for each correct answer and zero marks for wrong responses, making it advantageous to attempt all questions.