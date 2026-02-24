CTET Answer Keys 2026 delayed? What we know so far

CTET Answer Key 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the provisional answer keys for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 soon, but many candidates are still awaiting the official documents.
The national-level CTET examination was conducted on February 7 and 8, 2026, for Paper I and Paper II across examination centres nationwide. Lakhs of aspirants appeared in the exam and are awaiting the provisional answer key for more than two weeks since the paper concluded.
Once the provisional answer key is released, candidates will typically be given a short objection window to flag any suspected errors or discrepancies, after which CBSE reviews the challenges and publishes the final answer key. The final version then forms the basis for scoring and the result announcement.
In the February session, the Paper II examination was cancelled at two centres in Vaishali district of Bihar due to unavoidable issues during the test. CBSE stated that affected candidates would be given a chance to re-appear at a later date, with the re-exam scheduled to be conducted within approximately 15 days of the original test.
The board has not yet finalised or announced the specific dates for this re-exam, and official communications stress that new timings will be shared with the concerned candidates before the re-exam is held.
Since the re-examination for those centres is still pending, it is being speculated that CBSE will release the provisional answer keys only after all phases of the exam, including the re-exam for affected centres, are completed. This ensures that the answer keys reflect all candidates’ responses from every session before the objection and finalisation processes begin.
Once made available, candidates will be able to check the CTET 2026 provisional answer key and their scanned OMR response sheets on the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in. From there, they can download the set-wise PDFs, raise objections during the notified window and track updates on the final key and results as they are published by the board.
