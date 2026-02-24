CTET Answer Keys 2026 delayed? What we know so far

CTET 2024:The registration fee for SC, ST, and differently-abled persons is Rs 500 for the single paper test and Rs 600 for both papers. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)

CTET Answer Key 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the provisional answer keys for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 soon, but many candidates are still awaiting the official documents.

The national-level CTET examination was conducted on February 7 and 8, 2026, for Paper I and Paper II across examination centres nationwide. Lakhs of aspirants appeared in the exam and are awaiting the provisional answer key for more than two weeks since the paper concluded.

Once the provisional answer key is released, candidates will typically be given a short objection window to flag any suspected errors or discrepancies, after which CBSE reviews the challenges and publishes the final answer key. The final version then forms the basis for scoring and the result announcement.