CTET Answer Key 2026 Live Updates: When will CBSE release CTET February answer key, response sheet?

CBSE CTET February 2026 Official Answer Key Live Updates: The answer keys of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 is expected to be released soon. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) who administers CTET, will also issue the scanned images of the OMR answer sheets of the candidates. Once released, candidates will be able to check at ctet.nic.in. CTET February 2026 exam was held on February 7 and February 8 across 140 cities in the country.

CTET paper two was cancelled at two exam centres in Bihar — Vaishali (Hajipur) (125016 – St. John’s Academy, Basmati Nagar) and 125014 – Lakshya International Academy) due to “unavoidable circumstances”. Re-examination of candidates allotted at those two centres were scheduled to be held within 15 days, the Board said, adding that the revised schedule would be intimated to concerned candidates separately.

Candidates who appeared for the CTET 2026 exam will be able to raise objections against the answer keys. The board will declare the CTET result of the February 2026 exam after considering the grievances against the answer key. The CTET 2026 exam marks and eligibility certificates will also be uploaded on the DigiLocker in digital format. The CTET 2026 exam was held for two papers — paper 1 (for Class 1 to 5) and paper 2 (for Class 6 to 8). Live Updates Feb 19, 2026 10:43 AM IST CTET Answer Key 2026 Live Updates: CBSE cancelled exams at 2 exam centres CTET paper two was cancelled at two exam centres in Bihar — Vaishali (Hajipur) (125016 – St. John's Academy, Basmati Nagar) and 125014 – Lakshya International Academy) due to "unavoidable circumstances". Re-examination of candidates allotted at those two centres were to be held within 15 days, the Board said, adding that the revised schedule would be intimated to concerned candidates separately. We are not sure if the re-exam was held or not. Feb 19, 2026 10:11 AM IST CTET Answer Key 2026 Live Updates: For how many papers CTET 2026 was held? The CTET 2026 exam was held for two papers — paper 1 (for Class 1 to 5) and paper 2 (for Class 6 to 8). Feb 19, 2026 10:05 AM IST CTET Answer Key 2026 Live Updates: When was CTET 2026 held? The CTET 2026 was conducted on February 7 and February 8 across 140 cities in the country.

