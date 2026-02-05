CTET Admit Cards 2026: Website to check for downloading hall tickets

Candidates who registered for the exam will be able to download the CTET 2026 admit card at the official website – ctet.nic.in.

By: Education Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 04:07 PM IST
When downloading the CTET 2026 admit card, candidates must carefully verify all details to avoid discrepancies on exam day.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has today released the CTET February 2026 admit card. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in February 2026 will be held on February 7 and February 8 in 140 cities across the country. Candidates who registered for the exam will be able to download the CTET 2026 admit card at the official website – ctet.nic.in.

Candidates will have to report at the examination centre at 7.30 am for Paper 2 and at 12.30 pm for Paper 1. Candidates reporting at the examination centre after 9.30 am for the morning shift paper and 2.30 pm for the evening examination will not be allowed to take the exam, a statement on the CTET 2026 February exam information brochure said.

The candidate's name and their parents' names should be spelt correctly, as any mismatch may cause issues during verification.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had released the CTET February 2026 exam city slip on January 24. The city slip is not admit card. City slips apprise candidates to know where their exam location is, on the other hand, the admit card is an entry allowance ticket. With the help of the city slip, the candidates can make travel plans to the exam centre on the exam day.

CTET is a mandatory eligibility examination for teachers seeking appointments in Classes I to VIII. The test is conducted by CBSE on behalf of the Ministry of Education.

After the CTET admit card 2026 is released and candidates download it from the official website, the candidates must ensure that certain things in the admit card are printed correctly. When downloading the CTET 2026 admit card, candidates must carefully verify all details to avoid discrepancies on exam day.

It is equally important to ensure that the paper combinations selected during the application process are reflected accurately in the admit card.

The photograph printed on the card must be clear and identical to the one submitted earlier, since candidates with mismatched or unclear photos will not be permitted to appear for the exam. Similarly, the signature should be correct and match the records provided. In addition, students should thoroughly check the exam centre details and other instructions mentioned on the admit card to plan their travel and avoid last-minute confusion.

What to check after downloading CBSE CTET admit cards?

To download the CBSE CTET 2026 admit card, candidates should first visit the official website at ctet.nic.in. On the homepage, they need to click on the link for the CTET February 2026 Admit Card. After that, applicants must enter their login credentials, including the application number and date of birth.

Once the details are submitted, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should carefully check all the information mentioned, then proceed to download the admit card and take a printout for future reference, as it will be required on the day of the examination.

Whom to connect with in case of discrepancy?

In case of any discrepancy noticed in the admit card regarding particulars of the candidate, photograph and signature or any other information which is different from the confirmation page, the candidate will have to immediately contact the CTET Unit for necessary corrections.

 

Feb 05: Latest News
