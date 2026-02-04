CTET Admit Card 2026: 5 things to check in the hall ticket, when released

CTET Admit Card 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the CTET February 2026 admit card in a day or two. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in February 2026 will be held on February 7 and February 8 in 140 cities across the country. Candidates who registered for the exam will be able to download the CTET 2026 admit card at the official website – ctet.nic.in.
After the CTET admit card 2026 is released and candidates download them from the official website, the candidates must ensure that certain things in the admit card are printed correctly.
Read More | CTET 2026 February exam city slip released at ctet.nic.in, admit cards next
1. Name of the candidate: The names of the candidate and their parents name should be spelt correctly in the CTET 2026 admit card
2. Paper combinations: The candidates must check if the paper combinations they had applied for during the CTET 2026 application is the same
3. Photograph of the candidate: The photograph of the candidate should be the same and visible. A candidate will not be allowed to appear if the photograph in the admit card is different .
4. Signature of the candidate: The signature of the candidate must be accurate
5. Students should check the exam centre and other details on the CTET admit card.
In case of any discrepancy noticed in e-admit card regarding particulars of candidate, photograph and signature or any other information which is different from confirmation page, the candidate will have to immediately contact the CTET Unit for necessary corrections.
The candidates will have to report at the examination centre on CTET 2026 exam day at 7:30 am for paper – II (morning) and at 12.30 pm for Paper– I (evening). Candidates reporting at the examination centre after 9.30 am in paper 2 and after 2.30 pm in paper 1 will not be allowed to appear in the examination.
