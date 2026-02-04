CTET Admit Card 2026: 5 things to check in the hall ticket, when released

Candidates who registered for the exam will be able to download the CTET 2026 admit card at the official website – ctet.nic.in.

CTET Admit Card 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the CTET February 2026 admit card in a day or two. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in February 2026 will be held on February 7 and February 8 in 140 cities across the country. Candidates who registered for the exam will be able to download the CTET 2026 admit card at the official website – ctet.nic.in.

After the CTET admit card 2026 is released and candidates download them from the official website, the candidates must ensure that certain things in the admit card are printed correctly.

