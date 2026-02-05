CTET Admit Card 2026: How to download CTET hall ticket when released?

CTET Admit Card 2026: The CTET February 2026 admit card is set to be released shortly by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates who have registered for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be able to download their admit cards from the official website — ctet.nic.in — once the link is activated.
The CTET February 2026 examination will be conducted on February 7 and February 8 across 140 cities in the country. The CTET admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination centre and must be carried along with a valid photo ID.
1. Visit the official website ctet.nic.in
2.Click on the link for CTET February 2026 Admit Card
3. Enter the required login credentials such as application number and date of birth
4. Submit the details and view the admit card
5. Download and take a printout for future reference
After downloading the CTET admit card, candidates must carefully verify all the details printed on it, including the correct spelling of the candidate’s name and parents’ names, the paper combination applied for during registration, and the clarity and accuracy of the photograph and signature printed on the admit card. Candidates should also check the exam centre details such as the exam city, centre address, date, and shift to avoid any last-minute confusion. In case any discrepancy is noticed in the e-admit card – whether related to personal details, photograph, signature, or any other information – candidates must immediately contact the CTET Unit for necessary corrections.
Candidates must adhere strictly to the reporting time mentioned on the admit card. They are required to report:
– At 7:30 am for Paper II (morning shift)
– At 12:30 pm for Paper I (evening shift)
Candidates reporting after 9:30 am for Paper II and after 2:30 pm for Paper I will not be permitted to enter the examination centre under any circumstances.
