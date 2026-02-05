CTET Admit Card 2026: How to download CTET hall ticket when released?

CTET Admit Card 2026: The CTET February 2026 admit card is set to be released shortly by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates who have registered for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be able to download their admit cards from the official website — ctet.nic.in — once the link is activated.

The CTET February 2026 examination will be conducted on February 7 and February 8 across 140 cities in the country. The CTET admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination centre and must be carried along with a valid photo ID.

How to download CTET 2026 admit card

1. Visit the official website ctet.nic.in