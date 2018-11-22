CBSE CTET admit card 2018 released: How to download at ctet.nic.in

CTET admit card 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released admit cards for the CTET examination today on the official website — ctet.nic.in. The examination is scheduled to be held on December 9 in 92 cities across the country. The paper I will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm and paper II from 9.30 am to 12 pm.

In case the candidates are unable to download the admit cards from the official website should contact the CBSE by November 30, stated an official notification published on the website. As per a press note, CBSE has said the candidate whose admit card has not been uploaded on CTET official website will be given one more opportunity.

“Such candidates must contact the CTET Unit by 30-11-2018 (Friday) along with the copy of their confirmation page/proof of fee submission failing which the Board will not be responsible for non-issue of admit card to any such candidate. Thereafter no such requests will be entertained,” said the note.

CTET admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CTET admit card link

Step 3: A new page will open showing two options

Download admit card through application number and password

Download admit card through application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the desired link

Step 5: Enter the details on the box provided

Step 6: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download it and take a print out for further reference

The CTET admit card details carry important instructions like exam centre address, time and things that are not allowed to bring inside the centre. Candidates should read all instructions carefully.

CTET 2018 exam pattern: CTET consists of 2 papers — Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Paper 1 is for candidates who intend to become a teacher for classes 1 to 5.

Paper 2 of is for candidates who wish to teach students from classes 6 to 8.

For each correct answer, the candidate will get one mark while negative marking scheme will not be applicable for the exam.