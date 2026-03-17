CTET 2026 Result Date Live Updates: When is CBSE releasing CTET February result at ctet.nic.in?

CBSE CTET Result February 2026 Live Updates: Scorecards, final answer keys expected soon

CBSE CTET Result 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which conducts CTET, will soon be declaring the CTET February 2026 result. The CTET 2026 result will be made available at the official website – ctet.nic.in. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 was conducted on February 7 and 8. On March 1 again, CTET was held for two exam centres in Bihar.

The CBSE on March 12 released the provisional CTET 2026 answer keys and the scanned images of the OMR answer sheets of the candidates. Candidates were able to raise objections against the CTET 2026 answer key by March 15.

Story continues below this ad The CTET 2026 exam was held for two papers – paper 1 (for Class 1 to 5) and paper 2 (for Class 6 to 8). The CTET scores will be used to apply to schools of the central government including KVS, NVS, central Tibetan schools and schools under the administrative control of UTs of Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi. CTET scores can also be used to apply to the unaided private schools, who may exercise the option of considering the CTET, a statement on the information brochure said. Live Updates Mar 17, 2026 04:46 PM IST CTET Result 2026 Live Updates: When was CTET held in the last session? CTET was not held in 2025. The last session of CTET was held in December 2024 on December 14 and 15. The provisional answer keys were released on January 1, 2025 and candidates had the provision to raise objections against the answer key by January 5. The CTET result for December 2024 exam was declared on January 8, 2025. Mar 17, 2026 04:36 PM IST CTET Result 2026 Live Updates: Is it required to get some minimum score? Candidates scoring 60 per cent or more in the CTET exam will be considered as CTET pass. School managements, who consider CTET scores to recruit teachers, may consider giving concessions to person belonging to SC/ST, OBC, differently abled persons, etc., in accordance with their extant reservation policy. Mar 17, 2026 04:26 PM IST CTET Result 2026 Live Updates: Teacher recruitment in Bihar through CTET The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in February this year announced that it would lean on the national-level eligibility exam CTET for the recruitment of elementary school teachers in the state. With this, the Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) will be doscontinued and Bihar will no longer conduct a separate state-level eligibility examination for Classes 1 to 5 and Classes 6 to 8. Read More | Bihar scraps STET, adopts CTET for recruitment of teachers for Classes 1 to 8 Mar 17, 2026 04:24 PM IST CTET Result 2026 Live Updates: When was CTET held? CTET February 2026 was conducted on February 7 and 8. On March 1, CTET was held for two exam centres in Bihar. The exams on those two centres were cancelled citing 'unavoidable reasons'. Vaishali (Hajipur) (125016 – St. John’s Academy, Basmati Nagar) and 125014 – Lakshya International Academy) were the two centres. Mar 17, 2026 04:07 PM IST CTET Result 2026 Live Updates: What is the CTET 2026 official website? CTET 2026 official website is ctet.nic.in. Mar 17, 2026 04:00 PM IST CTET Answer Key 2026 Live Updates: Exam conducted in February The CBSE had conducted CTET 2026 exam in February. The test was held for two papers – paper 1 (for Class 1 to 5) and paper 2 (for Class 6 to 8). Mar 17, 2026 03:59 PM IST CTET Result 2026 Live Updates: CBSE expected to announce results soon The CBSE is expected to announce the results for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 February session results soon. CTET answer key (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/ representative image) The validity period of CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for life time for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET certificate. A person who has qualified CTET earlier may also appear again to improve the score.

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