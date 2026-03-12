CTET Answer Key 2026 Live Updates: When is CTET 2026 February exam provisional answer key releasing at ctet.nic.in?

CTET 2026 provisional answer key live: Updates on marking scheme, final answer key date (representative image/ Express photo by Partha Paul)

CTET Official Answer Key February 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which conducts CTET, will soon be releasing the CTET February 2026 provisional answer keys. The CTET 2026 answer keys will be made available at the official website – ctet.nic.in. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 was conducted on February 7 and 8. On March 1 again, CTET was held for two exam centres in Bihar.

Apart from the provisional CTET 2026 answer keys, the CBSE will also issue the scanned images of the OMR answer sheets of the candidates. Candidates can raise objections against the CTET 2026 answer key within the stipulated time by paying a fee per question.

Story continues below this ad The CTET 2026 exam was held for two papers – paper 1 (for Class 1 to 5) and paper 2 (for Class 6 to 8). The CTET scores will be used to apply to schools of the central government including KVS, NVS, central Tibetan schools and schools under the administrative control of UTs of Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi. CTET scores can also be used to apply to the unaided private schools, who may exercise the option of considering the CTET, a statement on the information brochure said. Live Updates Mar 12, 2026 09:19 AM IST CTET Official Answer Key February 2026 Live Updates: What is the official website to check and download CTET 2026 February exam answer key? The official website to check and download the CTET 2026 February exam answer key is ctet.nic.in. Mar 12, 2026 09:02 AM IST CTET Official Answer Key February 2026 Live Updates: When was CTET held? CTET February 2026 was originally scheduled to be held on February 7 and 8. However, on March 1 again, CTET was held for two exam centres in Bihar. The exams for those two centres - in Vaishali (Hajipur) (125016 – St. John’s Academy, Basmati Nagar) and 125014 – Lakshya International Academy) were cancelled due to “unavoidable circumstances”. CTET answer key (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/ representative image) The validity period of CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for life time for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET certificate. A person who has qualified CTET earlier may also appear again to improve the score.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd