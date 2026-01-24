CTET 2026 February exam city slip released at ctet.nic.in, admit cards next

CTET February 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET February 2026 exam city slip. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted on February 8, 2026. The CTET 2026 official website – ctet.nic.in has made the advance information for allotment of centre city available.
The CTET February 2026 exam will be conducted in 136 cities across the country. Candidates were required to give four different options in order of their preferences. The CTET 2026 exam will be held for two papers — paper 1 (for Class 1 to 5) and paper 2 (for Class 6 to 8).
Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET – ctet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link “View Date & City for CTET Feb-2026”
Step 3: On the next window, insert application number, date of birth and password
Step 4: Submit and download the CTET 2026 city slip
With the help of the city slip now, the candidates can make travel plans to the exam centre on the exam day. Candidates will have to report at the examination centre at 7.30 am for Paper 2 and at 12.30 pm for Paper 1. Candidates reporting at the examination centre after 9.30 am for the morning shift paper and 2.30 pm for the evening examination will not be allowed to take the exam, a statement on the CTET 2026 February exam information brochure said.
CTET 2026 admit card will be made available next. The candidates will have to download the CTET admit card from the official website and appear for the examination at the given centre only. In case of any discrepancy noticed in e-admit card regarding particulars of candidate, photograph and signature or any other information which is different from confirmation page, he/she may immediately contact CTET Unit for necessary corrections.
