CTET 2026 February exam city slip released at ctet.nic.in, admit cards next

To download the CTET 2026 city information slip from ctet.nic.in, candidates will have to use their application number and password

CTET February 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET February 2026 exam city slip. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted on February 8, 2026. The CTET 2026 official website – ctet.nic.in has made the advance information for allotment of centre city available.

The CTET February 2026 exam will be conducted in 136 cities across the country. Candidates were required to give four different options in order of their preferences. The CTET 2026 exam will be held for two papers — paper 1 (for Class 1 to 5) and paper 2 (for Class 6 to 8).

