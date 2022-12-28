CTET 2022 to be held till February 7; check admit card release date 

CBSE had released the admit cards for CTET 2022 exam scheduled on December 28 and 29 on December 26. (File image)

CTET 2022 Exam date, admit card: The Central Board of Secondary Education will be conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 from today onwards. The exam will be conducted till February 7 in various parts across the country. The details regarding the date of examination and city of examination allotted to all the applicants have been displayed on the website of CTET – ctet.nic.in

As per the official website – the complete details of the examination centre and shift/time of examination will be mentioned in the admit card of each applicant which will be available to download from CTET official website only two days before the date of the examination.

“Since the allotment of examination centre and date of examination is done on random basis therefore request for change of examination city, examination centre and date of examination will not be entertained,” the notification reads.