Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
CTET 2022 Result: Final answer key date, scorecard, certificate validity – answers to all FAQs

ctet result faqThe result of the exam is expected to be announced soon at the official website - ctet.nic.in (File image)

CTET 2022 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2022 between December 28, 2022 and February 7, 2023. The result of the exam is expected to be announced soon at the official website – ctet.nic.in

Q: When will CBSE announce CTET 2022 result?

A: CBSE is expected to announce the results for CTET 2022 soon however no official result date has been announced by the board yet. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest result updates.

Q: When was CTET provisional answer key released?

A: CBSE released the CTET 2022 provisional answer key on February 14. Candidates can raise challenges against the answer key from today till February 17 up to 12 pm by paying a fee of Rs 1000 per question challenged.

Q: How to raise objections against CTET 2022 provisional answer key?

A: Candidates can follow the given steps to raise challenge against answers given in the provisional answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CTET 2022 answer key link given on the home page

Step 3: Enter your credentials such roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen in the pdf format

Step 5: Download the answer key and raise challenges if required

Step 6: Pay the fees

Step 7: Download the payment receipt for future reference

Q: When will CBSE release final answer key?

A: If the challenges raised by the applicants are found to be correct the final answer key will be released on the basis of updated provisional answer key and results will be declared on the basis of final answer key

Q: What is the validity period of the CTET certificate?

A: The validity period of CTET qualifying certificate will be for a lifetime across all categories.

Q: How many times can a candidate attempt the CTET exam?

A: There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for a CTET certificate. A person who has qualified CTET may appear again to improve their score

 

 

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 14:56 IST
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 14:56 IST
