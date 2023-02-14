scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
CTET 2022: Provisional answer key released, how to check

CTET 2022: Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the provisional answer key from the official website- ctet.nic.in.

CTET provisional answer key releasedThe exams were held from December 28 till February 7 (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)
CTET 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released the provisional answer key for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2022 examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website- ctet.nic.in.

Also read |UGC NET December 2022: Subject and date wise exam schedule released

CTET 2022 was held between December 28, 2022 and February 7, 2023 in two shifts- first shift from 9:30 am to 12 noon and the second from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates can raise challenges against the answer key from today till February 17 up to 12 pm by paying a fee of Rs 1000 per question challenged.

CTET 2022: Steps to download answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CTET 2022 answer key link given on the home page

Step 3: Enter your credentials such roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen in the pdf format

Step 5: Download the answer key and raise challenges if required

Step 6: Pay the fees

Step 6: Download the payment receipt for future reference

If the challenges raised by the applicants are found to be correct the final answer key will be released on the basis of updated provisional answer key and results will be declared on the basis of final answer key, once the final answer key is released no objections will be entertained.

