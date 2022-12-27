CTET 2022 exam begins tomorrow: Follow these guidelines before entering the exam hall

CTET 2022 exam day guidelines: The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) will hold the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on December 28 and 29. The exam will be held across 243 exam cities. The number of exam cities and centres has been increased to ensure candidates have to travel least and are able to practice social distancing during the exam. Over 2.59 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam.

Following the rules, it would be a must for the candidates to appear at the reporting time as mentioned on the admit cards. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website – ctet.nic.in

Read | RPSC postpones Senior Teacher Competitive Exam 2022 GK paper to Jan 29

Admit card: Candidates will have to bring a copy of CTET admit card 2022 with them to ensure verification and authentication. The admit card should have the correct image. Further, the spelling on the admit card of the name of the candidate, exam, exam centre, etc should be correct. In case of any error, candidates should raise the concern with authorities.

What is must carry, what is banned: Apart from admit card, candidates will also have to carry their identity proof. This should be a govt-approved id such as Aadhaar card, driving license, voter id etc. Candidates will also have to bring their own water bottle for personal use, mask, sanitiser, gloves etc. No candidate will be allowed to take any communication device inside the exam hall.

Reporting time: Candidates appearing in CTET paper 1 are advised to reach the exam centre by 7:30 am to avoid last minute delays. For CTET paper II, candidates are advised to reach the exam hall by 12 noon.

Passing marks: To clear the exam, the candidates need to secure 60 per cent marks out of 150 marks. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 55 per cent which comes to around 82 marks out of 150. Those who clear the CTET will be eligible to seek a job as a teacher in CBSE affiliated schools. Candidates who pass the part-I exam will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 and those who wish to teach in classes 6 to 8 will have to clear part-II.