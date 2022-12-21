CTET 2022 Admit Card: Websites to download, exam schedule, instructions – all FAQs answered

CBSE CTET 2022 Admit Card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the admit cards for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022. Candidates appearing in the exam will be able to download the admit cards from the official website – ctet.nic.in.

To save the last-minute trouble, we have answered all important questions related to the CTET 2022 admit card as well as the exam schedule.

Ques 1: When will CTET 2022 be conducted?

Ans: This year, the exam will be conducted between December 2022 and January 2023 in CBT (computer based test) mode.

Ques 2: How to Register for CTET 2022?

Step 1 : Visit the official website — ctet.nic.in.

Step 2 : Click on the registration link.

Step 3 : Enter your details and save the registration number

Step 4 : Fill out the registration form and upload the documents

Step 5 : Save and Submit the form and pay the fees.

Step 6 : Download the confirmation page and save it for further use.

Ques 3: What is the schedule and mode of the exam?

The CTET exam would be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT). The exam is conducted in two shifts, the SHIFT-I is conducted from 9:30 am to 12 noon, while the shift II is conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Each Shift will carry on for 2:30 pm.

Ques 4: Who can apply for CTET?

The minimum qualifications for appearing in CTET are mentioned by NCTE. The candidates can check the official website of NCTE — ncte.gov.in

Also relaxation of 5 per cent in the qualifying marks in the minimum educational qualification for eligibility for the candidates belonging to reserved categories, such as SC/ST/OBC/Differently Abled.

Ques 5: What is the qualifying marks for CTET ?

A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass.

Ques 6: How to download the CTET exam admit card ?

The candidates can download the admit card from CTET official website — ctet.nic.in and appear for the exam at the given Centre. In case there is any problem with the information in the e-admit card of the candidate such as photograph and signature or any other information, he/she should immediately contact CTET Unit for necessary corrections.

Ques 7: Why does CTET have two papers?

CTET has a set of two papers – Paper I and II. Paper I will be for candidates who intend on teaching classes 1 to 5 and Paper II will be for candidates who intend on teaching classses 6 to 8. The candidate who wants to apply for both has to appear for both papers.

Ques 8: How to download the CTET 2022 result?

Once the examination is conducted, the answer booklet and result will be available on the official website – ctet.nic.in. Candidates can use their registration id and pass to log in and check their results.

Ques 9: Is there any rechecking/re-evaluation process?

There is no rechecking or re-evaluation of results, nothing as such is entertained in the CTET exam procedures.

Ques 10: Can a candidate appear for CTET twice?

There are no restrictions for appearing for CTET again, as long as the candidate has the qualification, the candidate can appear for the CTET exam and improve their score.