CTET 2021 answer key: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET) 2021. Candidates can access the result from the official website at ctet.nic.in
The board conducted the exam from December 16, 2021, to January 21, 2022. CTET exam consisted of 150 questions and both the papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) were conducted for a duration of 150 minutes.
CTET 2021 Answer Key released: Here’s how to check
Step 1: Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘ CTET 2021 Answer key’ link
Step 3: Enter required credentials
Step 4: The answer key will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the same and maintain a hard copy for further reference
There was no negative marking for incorrect responses. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key on the website.
