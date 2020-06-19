CTET 2020: CBSE releases previous year papers

CTET July 2020: previous year papers at ctet.nic.in (Representational image) CTET July 2020: previous year papers at ctet.nic.in (Representational image)

CBSE CTET 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released previous year question papers for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020. The exam is scheduled to be held on July 5 and candidates can check their preparedness by solving the previous year question papers as available at ctet.nic.in.

Over 30 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the CTET 2020. This is a rise from 28.32 lakh in December 2019. Those who clear CTET are considered eligible to seek a job as a teacher. Those who clear paper 1 will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 while those who clear paper 2 can teach in classes 6 to 7.

CBSE CTET 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘previous year paper’ at bottom right

Step 3: A PDF will open, download

CBSE CTET 2020: Exam pattern

In paper I for classes 1 to 5, candidates will have to clear a two-and-a-half-hour exam which will have 150 MCQs. Each question will be for one mark and hence the exam will be of 150 marks. It will consist of topics — child development and pedagogy, a language I and II, mathematics and environmental studies. Each section will consist of 30 MCQs or 30 marks.

In paper II as well there will be 150 questions for 150 marks to be solved in two-and-a-half-hour, however, it will have different sub-topics. While child development and pedagogy, language I and language II will be there for 30 marks each. The fourth section will be of either mathematics or science of social science, as per the choice of candidate. The section four will be of 60 marks.

To clear the exam, the candidates need to secure 60 per cent marks out of 150 marks. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 55 per cent which comes to around 82 marks out of 150. In CTET December 2019, a total of 5.42 lakh candidates had qualified the examination.

