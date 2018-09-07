CTET 2018: Online form correction link activated at ctet.nic.in

CTET 2018: A person who scores 60 per cent or more in the exam will be considered as TET pass. CTET 2018: A person who scores 60 per cent or more in the exam will be considered as TET pass.

CTET 2018: The application form correction link for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is now available at the official website — ctet.nic.in. All those who have left their form incomplete or have put incorrect information by mistake can rectify the same now. The examination will be conducted in and around 92 cities across the country for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Class I to VIII. A person who scores 60 per cent or more in the exam will be considered as TET pass.

Those belonging to SC/ST/OBC/differently abled category will be provided relaxation up to 5 per cent in the qualifying marks in the minimum educational qualification. The validity of CTET qualifying certificate will be seven years from the date of declaration of its result.

CTET 2018: Exam pattern

Paper 1 will be for an aspirant who wish to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5.

Paper 2 will be for a candidate who wish to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

Paper pattern

Questions will be in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format.There will be four alternatives out of which one answer will be correct. Each correct answer will carry one mark and no negative marking will be done.

Those who qualify CTET may also appear again for improving their score.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd